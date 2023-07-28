Apple’s ‘rare’ sneaker goes on sale, expensive than Toyota Fortuner SUV

In the middle of the 1990s, during a National Sales Conference, these specially crafted white sneakers were first produced as a unique gift for Apple employees.

Apple is one of the leading global technology behemoths that has maintained its dominance for many years. The tech juggernaut is renowned for selling a variety of goods, including smartphones and smartwatches. However, in the 1990s, Apple produced sneakers exclusively for its staff; these sneakers are currently up for auction on Southby's website.

Unbelievable as it may seem, this unique pair of sneakers is currently on sale for $50,000, or roughly Rs 41 lakh, which has surpassed the value of any current Apple product on the market. These extremely unusual sneakers, which were built especially for Apple employees, were given away only once at a National Sales Conference in the middle of the 1990s.

“More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories. For the products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white-label products,” Southby said.

The sneakers' tongue and side both bear the iconic rainbow Apple logo, which is a special nod to Apple's past. In the middle of the 1990s, during a National Sales Conference, these specially crafted white sneakers were first produced as a unique gift for Apple employees. Because of this, they were never discovered by the general population, making them extremely rare and in demand.

Although it may seem strange for a tech company like Apple to make sneakers, history shows that Apple has previously dabbled in the fashion industry. They introduced "The Apple Collection," a line of apparel and accessories bearing the eye-catching rainbow Apple emblem, in 1986. This line included a range of products such as mugs, umbrellas, backpacks, keychains, and even a sailboard.

The items from "The Apple Collection" were classified as "white label products," which means that although they were made by independent businesses like Lamy, Honda, or Braun, they were marketed and sold under the Apple name and logo.