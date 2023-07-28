Byju’s ex-employee’s tearful video goes viral, says will take ‘extreme step’ if...

Akansha Khemka uploaded a video message in which she described her ordeal after she was abruptly laid off from Byju's.

An employee of Byju's, who is supposedly on the layoff list, posted a sobbing video on social media, claiming that the ed-tech company has been pressuring her to resign and has threatened to stop paying her after August 1 if she doesn't.

As the sole provider for the family, Akansha Khemka, a woman from Kolkata, and an academic specialist with the troubled company, claimed that if Byjus does not pay off all of her debts, she will be driven to commit suicide. She had been employed by the business for roughly a year and a half.

"I was abruptly told in a meeting that I have to quit the company by July 28 or else I won't get my salary on August 1. I am the only earning member in the family, my husband is unwell, I have loans to repay, how will I survive if they don't release my salary on the first?” she said.

Read: WhatsApp’s new feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

She continued by saying that during the meeting where her dismissal was revealed, her manager informed her that she was being fired due to her behaviour and performance. But later she was informed by HR that this was not the reason for her termination when she sought them.

“The management wants people to resign on their own, and those doing so will receive their salaries on 1st (August). On the other hand, for people who do not resign voluntarily, and are sacked, the company may take 30 to 45 days to pay their salaries,” Khemka quoted the HR as saying.

"Byju's had also promised variable pay, and I took loans for my family accordingly, but the company never paid up and now the vendors are after me. Where do I go? How will I eat?" Khemka said in the video.

"I have not taken a single day's leave in this company. I want my salary, I want my variable pay, I want to encash my paid leaves and I want my PF payments cleared," she added.

Byju Raveendran, the company's CEO and co-founder, was singled out by Khemka, who said that he would be held directly accountable if she were to take an "extreme step."