iOS 16: Snapchat rolls out new widget for Apple iPhone users, here's how it works

Snapchat iOS 16 widget

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series and the smartphones are going on sale across the globe from today (September 16). Along with the new Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple also recently rolled out the iOS 16 for iPhone users. iOS 16 comes with tons of new features and security upgrades. One key feature of iOS 16 is the redesigned lock screen with new clock styles and now it supports widgets too.

Apple iOS 16 allows users to add widgets to the lock screen that can be used to access certain features of the app. A few days after the OS release, Snapchat has rolled out a new lock screen widgets for Apple iPhone users.

With the new widget, iOS 16 users can start a chat with one tap right on the lock screen. The widget also saves you from scrolling when you want to start Snapping, keeping visual conversations with the Snapchat Camera right at your fingertips.

Widgets aren’t the only thing customising your screen this Fall: New Chat Shortcuts at the top of chat tab will make it easy to do things like spot unread Snaps and Chats from friends, see missed calls, and reply to stories. The new Snapchat Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up.

Apart from this, the company is also introducing new tools like Question Stickers so you can AMA-all-day from your Snapchat Story, plus the brand is making Snapchat for Web available to all. Users can head to web.snapchat.com to keep conversations with friends going from any device.

These features are available now, or coming soon so keep an eye out and your app up to date.