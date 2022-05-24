Infosec Master Bhushan Chhaya Rules World Wide Web

Cyber security is becoming the most serious and concerning topic day by day. There are many hackers and cyber criminals trying to attack websites each and every moment. There is also a guy protecting his clients against massive cyber attacks.

Mr Bhushan Chhaya, resident of Junagadh - the city of lions, is protecting, investigating and saving many webmasters and entrepreneurs from cyber loopholes. With an experience of more than 10 years, he is the grand master of debugging, hacks and vulnerabilities.

According to Bhushan, automation and computer processing speed is increasing day by day and with that there’s machine learning and artificial intelligence also used for evil purposes. people must consult experts frequently to analyse their systems and machines. Because ‘DATA’ is modern day's gold and everyone wants to hunt it like pirates. There has been always fight between good and bad wether its virtual world or real world.

Bhushan has started savemywp.com portal which provides emergency wordpress health services. You can reach him on bhushanchhaya.com too.

India has provided many entrepreneurs in IT field. It will be dominating for decades as there’s lots of talent coming from the country. Infosec requires a lot of time and effort to learn and observe the real time scenario. Furthermore, infosec itself a very gigantic subject where a lot of things are interconnected with different factors. Guys like bhushan are very rare to find, especially with the big heart and very motivating attitude.

(Sponsored Feature)