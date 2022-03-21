How much mobile data an average Indian consumes every month? Find out here

With the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53 per cent over the last five years (between 2017 to 2021), India has one of the highest data usages in the world, a report has revealed.

Whereas, average mobile data consumption reached 17GB per user per month in 2021, according to Nokia‘s annual ‘Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) Report 2022’.

The report further added that the country has more than doubled its mobile broadband subscribers from 345 million to 765 million in the last five years. India also saw the highest growth in mobile broadband data in 2021.

4G in India

The report revealed that 4G mobile data recorded an increase of 31 per cent, with average monthly data traffic per user growing by 26.6 per cent (on-year).

More than 40 million subscribers were added or upgraded to 4G services in 2021.

“4G has played a crucial role in developing India’s mobile broadband ecosystem. Now, the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and the commercial launch of services later this year will help India bridge the digital divide," said Sanjay Malik, SVP and Head of India Market, at Nokia.

Gen Z spends an average of 8 hours per day online

According to the report, Indian Gen Z spends an average of 8 hours per day online and 90 per cent of Internet users in India prefer to consume content in their local language.

The reports also highlighted that India recorded the highest-ever shipment of more than 160 million smartphones, including 30 million 5G devices in 2021, with active 4G capable devices crossing 80 per cent and the number of active 5G capable devices, crossing 10 million.

It forecasts that user adoption will increase to 60-75 per cent of the smartphone user base by 2025. And 5G services revenue is likely to grow at a CAGR of 164 per cent in five years.