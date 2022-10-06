Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999, pre-orders open via Flipkart

Google Pixel 7 Series

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro price, sale and availability have finally been revealed by the tech giant at its annual hardware event. The new Google Pixel 7 series succeeds the Google Pixel 6 series that was launched by the company last year. The event from Google came as good news for Android fans in India as the Google Pixel 7 series is the first first flagship smartphone series from the company in India after the Google Pixel 3. The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-order in India via Flipkart, which has been the company’s ecommerce partner over the last couple of years.

The design and a few key features of the new Google Pixel 7 series were already revealed by the company ahead of the launch and now, the company has taken the wraps off the much-awaited smartphone series. The new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset and the devices run Android 13 out of the box. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7: Price and availability

Google Pixel 7 price in India starts at Rs 59,999. As a part of initial offer buyers will be able to get up to Rs 7,250 discount on HDFC Bank transaction. The deliveries of the smartphone will begin from October 11.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Price and availabilty



Google Pixel 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 84,999. As a part of initial offer buyers will be able to get up to Rs 11,250 discount on HDFC Bank transaction. The deliveries of the smartphone will begin from October 11.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 7 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device gets a 10.8MP selfie camera. The new Pixel 7 is backed by a 4,270mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, it is also powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 7 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises 50MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide camera. At the front, the device comes with a 10.8MP selfie camera. The new Pixel 7 Pro is backed by a 4,926mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.