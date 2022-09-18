Google mistakenly transferred Rs 2 crore to hacker, here's what happened next

File Photo

In a surprising turn of events, it was recently discovered that Google had paid a hacker a whopping Rs 2 crore by mistake. And to top it all off, Google neglected to retrieve it. It was the hacker himself who divulged the data. Sam Curry (@samwcyo), a self-proclaimed hacker, even inquired whether there was a way he could contact Google about it.

If you look at the screenshot he posted, you can see that Google paid him $250,000 (about Rs. 2 crore) in August. Even more intriguing is the fact that the hacker has no idea why he was paid so much by the technology behemoth.

Sam Curry posted a screenshot to Twitter with the caption, "It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back...)." The payment is in dollars (just under $250,000), which is crores in rupees.

An NPR story states that Google admitted to making the payment inadvertently, citing human error as the cause. Human mistake caused our staff to inadvertently pay the incorrect person. A Google representative told NPR, “Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error. We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it,