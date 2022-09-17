iPhone 14 orders continue to arrive as Apple confirms serious issues with iOS 16.0.1 update

File Photo

For those who have purchased an iPhone 14, this year has gotten off to a rocky start. In order to solve difficulties with data transfer, authorisation, and photos taken with the range, Apple just updated iOS 16.0.1. Company officials have said that iMessage and FaceTime are still experiencing issues as of today.

Apple has acknowledged in a new support documents that "iMessage and FaceTime may not finish activation on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro" and that problems may persist even after installing iOS 16.0.1.

Apple outlines the potential difficulties that might arise after setting up an iPhone, writing, "After setting up your iPhone, you could encounter one or more of the following issues:

You can't receive iMessages or FaceTime calls.

You see a green message bubble instead of a blue one when you send a message to another Apple device.

Conversations in Messages show up as two separate threads, instead of one.

Recipients see your messages coming from the wrong account, for example from your email address if you had selected your phone number.

While the problems are obvious, the solutions are not. Apple recommended backing up the device if you're "still encountering troubles" after upgrading to iOS 16.0.1, despite the fact that these flaws are not noted in the iOS 16.0.1 release notes. What follows is a list:

In the Settings app, tap ‘Cellular’. Make sure that your phone line is turned on. If you use multiple SIMs, make sure that the phone number you want to use is selected and turned on.

In the Settings app, tap ‘Messages’. Then tap ‘Send & Receive’.

Tap the phone number that you want to use with Messages.

Go back in the Settings app, and tap ‘FaceTime’.

Tap the phone number that you want to use with FaceTime.

According to an internal Apple document obtained by MacRumors, the company is aware of the activation problems but has instructed its support staff to "not create a repair [case] for the issue" since "there are no current official remediesissue."