Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Google adding AI language skills to Alphabet's helper robots

Most robots only respond to short and simple instructions, like "bring me a bottle of water".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Google adding AI language skills to Alphabet's helper robots
Google

Google's parent company Alphabet is bringing together two of its most ambitious research projects -- robotics and AI language understanding -- to make a "helper robot" that can understand natural language commands. According to The Verge, since 2019, Alphabet has been developing robots that can carry out simple tasks like fetching drinks and cleaning surfaces.

This Everyday Robots project is still in its infancy -- the robots are slow and hesitant -- but the bots have now been given an upgrade: improved language understanding courtesy of Google`s large language model (LLM) PaLM.

Most robots only respond to short and simple instructions, like "bring me a bottle of water". But LLMs like GPT-3 and Google`s MuM can better parse the intent behind more oblique commands.

In Google`s example, you might tell one of the Everyday Robots prototypes, "I spilled my drink, can you help?" The robot filters this instruction through an internal list of possible actions and interprets it as "fetch me the sponge from the kitchen".

Google has dubbed the resulting system PaLM-SayCan, the name capturing how the model combines the language understanding skills of LLMs ("Say") with the "affordance grounding" of its robots.

Google said that by integrating PaLM-SayCan into its robots, the bots were able to plan correct responses to 101 user-instructions 84 per cent of the time and successfully execute them 74 per cent of the time.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
The Hundred: Video of Imran Tahir doing Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.