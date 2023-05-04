Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale begins today: Nothing Phone (1) get price cut ahead of Phone (2) launch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) has received a massive price cut in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that begins today (May 4) for all users. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from the UK-based Carl Pei led consumer tech startup and it is claimed to be the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in the segment. The phone has received tremendous response in previous Flipkart sales and ahead of the Nothing Phone (2) launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a special price in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at just Rs 1,499 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 28,000 discount. Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 29,499 on Flipkart after Rs 8,500 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs 1250, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 28,250.

Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 26,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 1,499. Launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (2) launch has been officially confirmed by the company in a Twitter post. Nothing Phone (1) successor will be launched in the coming months, the Carl Pei led UK-based tech giant revealed in the post. Along with the tweet, the company also shared a small video teasing the Phone (2). “Premium. Phone (2) is coming summer 2023.“ Although the company has not revealed any specification of the smartphone, the teaser hints that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature redesigned rear panel with a new Glyph Interface.

India will be among the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2) and the company is planning to boost its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) is being manufactured by the company locally in India.