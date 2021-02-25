Facebook says it will carefully study India's new social media guidelines

"Facebook is committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platforms. The details of rules like these matter and we will carefully study the new rules that were just published," the Facebook spokesperson said on guidelines announced by the Centre aimed at regulating content on digital platforms.

In an apparent effort to curb the misuse of digital platforms, including digital news, social media and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, the Centre on Thursday announced new guidelines aimed at regulating content on digital platforms.

Addressing a press conference, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar said that the new rules have been announced by the Centre to “establish a soft touch progressive institutional mechanism with a level playing field featuring a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for news publishers and OTT platforms on the digital media.”

The Union Ministers said that “double standards of social media will not be acceptable.”

The company said it acknowledges and appreciates the recognition from the Minister "on the positive contributions of social media to the country".

Also read Govt unveils new guidelines to regulate content on social media, OTT platforms

"Facebook is an ally for India and the agenda of user safety and security is a critical one for our platforms. We will continue to work to ensure that our platforms play an enabling role in fuelling the exciting digital transformation of India," the spokesperson added.