Emoji 15.0: Smartphones may soon get Sikh religion's 'Khanda' symbol emoji

In September 2022, users of iOS and Android devices may be able to utilise an emoji version of the Khanda, which is the emblem of the Sikh religion, while they are messaging, tweeting, or posting anything on social media platforms.

Emojipedia has released photos of the 31 new emoji characters that will be added to the Unicode standard in version 15.0 ahead of World Emoji Day, according to TechCrunch.

Emojis for Khanda, shaking face, knob of ginger, and hair pick for textured hair are among the latest additions to the platform. Maracas, a long-awaited pink heart, jellyfish, a blackbird, high-fives, wi-fi, and ginger root are all on the list of possible inclusions.

As soon as the final list is released, mobile operating systems like iOS and Android will make the changes available in a subsequent update."Based on recent years, the final version is likely to resemble this draft list. This means that no new emojis will be added at this stage, though there`s a slight chance that a draft emoji candidate is changed or removed ahead of September," Emojipedia said.

There are 31 suggested emojis for Emoji 15, which is much less than the 112 recommended last year and the 334 proposed in 2020. When they go live in September, the completed emojis may have a different design and not all of them may be included. The new emojis must be supported by vendors before they may display on our devices after they've been finalised and released.

World Emoji Day is on July 17.

(With inputs from ANI)