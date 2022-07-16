Watch: NASA's SpaceX CR-25 leaves for International Space Station

Twitter/@NASA

After many delays, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft finally lifted off to begin its journey to the International Space Station. The uncrewed flight, known as CRS-25 will carry with it a slew of scientific experiments which include studies into the immune system aging and recovery, mapping the composition of Earth's dust and its effect on the climate, how communities of microorganisms in soil are affected by microgravity, and several others.

Taking to Twitter, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, shared a video of the CR-25 launch. "Like dust in the wind, liftoff is confirmed for the SpaceX CRS-25 Dragon spacecraft resupply mission to the International space station."

Watch it here.

The 25th SpaceX cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) was postponed in June 2022, due to a leak in hydrazine leak on the spacecraft a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:44 pm EDT on July 14.

Announcing the docking time, NASA wrote in their tweet, "Done and dusted. Stage 2 separation confirmed. The CRS-25 Dragon spacecraft, and the new @NASAEarth mineral dust mapper EMIT, are on their way to the International @Space_Station. Docking is expected at 11:20 am ET (15:20 UTC) on Saturday, July 16."

Experiments aboard the Dragon capsule include studies of the immune system, Earth's oceans, soil communities, and cell-free biomarkers, along with mapping the composition of Earth's dust and testing an alternative to concrete, NASA reported.

"In dust, we trust After launching this evening, our cargo resupply mission en-route to the International@Space_Station is carrying a @NASAEarth experiment that will help us understand the effect of dust plumes on our climate, NASA tweeted.