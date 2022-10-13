Elon Musk says 'buy my perfume so I can buy Twitter'; how many bottles will it take to raise $44 billion?

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is as popular for his ventures as he is for his posts on social media platforms that he aims to buy. Amid the Twitter buyout scenario, Tesla CEO has launched a new perfume line called “Burnt Hair." Musk has also changed his Twitter bio that now reads "Perfume Salesman." Following the announcement of "finest fragrance on Earth," Elon Musk has now shared a witty tweet to promote his new business venture and also to secure the Twitter deal. “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The Burnt Hair bottle costs $100 (around Rs 8,300) and Musk has clarified that the bottle can also be bought with cryptocurrency. The billionaire has confirmed that it sold over 10,000 bottles of the new perfume soon after the launch.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter October 12, 2022

Elon Musk is trying to buy the micro-blogging platform Twitter in a humongous $44 billion dollar deal. Going by the entrepreneur's latest tweet, he has to sell more than 440 million bottles of Burnt Hair perfume in order to get money for the Twitter deal. Elon Musk recently revived the Twitter deal with intentions to pay the original price of $54.20 a share to avoid the lawsuit by the social media giant that may have forced him to pay. The Twitter buyout deal ended in soup earlier due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.

The latest post from Musk is one of many witty tweets shared by the billionaire to promote his businesses. The Burnt Hair perfume has been launched as a part of The Boring Company. To recall, the company also launched a flamethrower back in 2018 at $500. Musk raised around $10 million by selling the popular flamethrower at that time. It also sold 50,000 Boring Company hats.