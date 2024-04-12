Twitter
'Time not far for J&K Assembly Elections, statehood to be restored': PM Modi in Udhampur

Sarah Sham's professional journey, from an intern in publishing field to now standing tall in interior design

Famous Wildlife Photographer Aarzoo Khurana's ATR Initiative: Focusing on big impact for small tiger reserves

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA arrests two accused, including mastermind

Elon Musk blasts Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, claims it lies about...

In February this year, the Musk-run social media platform allowed advertisers to run ads next to certain content creators on the platform via the ‘Creator Targeting’ programme.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, said that Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta does not share actual advertisement metrics while his X platform gives better returns than the Facebook owner.

When a follower posted that X has better returns than Meta by far, and that Meta lies about their ad metrics, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied: “True.”

“Our advertising relevance has greatly improved,” said the tech billionaire.

Another X user commented that the trend of increasing ad costs and decreasing ROAS (Return On Advertisement Spend) on Meta has been noticeable for a while and seems to only be “worsening.”

“Leaving advertisers with no control over ad relevance and reach on Meta. No surprise we are onboarding so many new advertisers on X now,” he added.

In response, Musk wrote: “Advertise on X.”

In February this year, the Musk-run social media platform allowed advertisers to run ads next to certain content creators on the platform via the ‘Creator Targeting’ programme.

The decision allowed advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing next to controversial or offensive content.

It’s worth noting that in November last year, X CEO Linda Yaccarino had acknowledged that some advertisers left the social media platform following an outrage over Musk’s endorsement of anti-Semitic content.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

