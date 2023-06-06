‘Does this signal death of…’: Anand Mahindra wonders what Sony, Samsung are plotting after big Apple move

Apple Vision Pro| Photo: YouTube screengrab

The iPhone makers introduced their new Vision Pro headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. In no time, the spatial computer that combines digital content with the physical world has gained tremendous popularity.

This new piece of technology has all tech enthusiasts thinking about the device and its possible impact on everyday technology use in the near future. Ananda Mahindra, Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group also reacted to the Apple Vision Pro advertisement film that Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on his Twitter.

Anand Mahindra raises a vital question on the survival of TVs in the future and how companies like Samsung and Sony would cope with the disruption caused by the Apply Vision Pro.

Sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter, "Does this signal the death of large-screen TV displays? I wonder what the boardrooms at Samsung and Sony are plotting in response... And what about community-watching movies and sports matches? Will that now be replaced by a roomful of zombies wearing headsets?"

Apple's advertisement film demonstrated the unique features of the device.