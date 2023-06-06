Apple 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro, Mac Studio: Check prices in India here

Apple on Monday launched its 15-inch MacBook Air along with two of the most powerful Macs ever made in Mac Studio and Mac Pro. The new MacBook Air comes with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip, and battery life of up to 18 hours.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is now available to order. It will be available at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers from June 13. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 will come in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour variants. It starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Apple also introduced the two most powerful Macs ever made in Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra. It is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac 1 and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. Mac Pro features M2 Ultra and is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

The price of Mac Studio starts at Rs 209,900 and Rs 188,900 for education. It is available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures. The price of Mac Pro in tower enclosure starts at Rs 729,900 and Rs 687,900 for education.