ChatGPT AI tool can do almost everything you can expect from a programme, but it still can not do THIS one task

ChatGPT: Revolutionary language model with exceptional capabilities.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

OpenAI's groundbreaking ChatGPT language model is capable of a wide range of tasks, such as providing answers to inquiries and inspiring original writing. However, despite its outstanding skills, ChatGPT is unable to do one straightforward task.

The capability of ChatGPT to comprehend and respond to natural language is one of its most striking features. It can deliver information, respond to queries, and converse with users. Additionally, it may produce creative writing, including poetry and short tales, as well as code. In reality, ChatGPT has been used to a variety of different industries, including finance and healthcare, to aid in task automation and boost productivity.

Despite its various capabilities, ChatGPT is unable to comprehend and react to photos or videos, which is a very basic task. Even though ChatGPT can handle text-based data, it cannot yet handle graphic data. As a result, it is unable to comprehend or react to sights or movies the same way that a human can.

The method ChatGPT is trained is the cause of this restriction. The model can comprehend and react to natural language because it was trained on a sizable sample of text-based data. It cannot, however, currently analyse visual data in the same manner. This is so because processing visual data, including photos and movies, requires a distinct approach and is done in a different area of study called image or video processing.

Despite this restriction, ChatGPT is still beneficial. In reality, it continues to be a potent tool that can automate numerous operations and boost productivity across a variety of industries. Furthermore, given the speed at which computer vision is developing, it is conceivable that in the not too distant future, the technology will be able to process visual data and provide ChatGPT even more capabilities.

