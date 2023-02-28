Search icon
Centre launches Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC): What social media users need to know

The GAC aims to empower the lakhs of social media users in India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has launched a new digital platform called Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). The online only platform aims to empower the lakhs of social media users in India. The GAC will be taking up concerns regarding content and other social media related issues. 

“The move is to make sure that the internet remains open and safe for users in the country. These are early days for the committee and it will keep evolving as days progress," Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the Tuesday launch of GAC. 

Big Tech firms including Google, Meta and Snap representatives also marked their presence, showing support for the GAC. 

What is GAC? How will it benefit social media users?

The panel will look into social media users’ appeals against decisions taken by social media platforms.

Social media intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp are required to have a Grievance Officer to cater to complaints regarding violation of the IT Rules.

A large number of grievances are left unaddressed or addressed unsatisfactorily by social media companies, which led to the need for GACs.

These GACs will operate as "traffic signposts" online. Each GAC will comprise three members.

The idea is also to inculcate a culture of responsiveness towards users among Internet Platforms and Intermediaries.

Users will be able to appeal against decisions of the social media intermediaries’ grievance officers before GAC.

The GAC will endeavour to address the appeals within the stipulated 30 day period.

It will be an online only platform and the entire appeal process, from filing to decision, will be done digitally.

