Can't afford an Apple iPhone 14 Pro? Chinese firm has rolled out a lookalike

LeEco S1 Pro

Apple iPhone models have been the inspiration for several smartphone models across the globe for more than a decade now. While many manufacturers just take design ques or one of a kind features from popular iPhone models, a few just create an affordable lookalike. One such Apple iPhone clone that is now available for purchase is the LeEco S1 Pro. The new LeEco S1 Pro is an affordable Apple iPhone 14 Pro that recently went on sale. The LeEco S1 Pro comes with flat edges, triple rear camera setup and a ‘Dynamic Island’ just like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro model. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is the flagship smartphone from Apple and it is currently one of the most expensive smartphones sold in the market. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 and if you can not afford that, the price of LeEco S1 Pro may bring you joy. The LeEco S1 Pro is priced at 899 Yuan (Rs 10,902). As of now, the LeEco S1 Pro is only on sale in China but you can always buy it in India via international ecommerce sites.

LeEco S1 Pro specifications

LeEco S1 Pro features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. As mentioned earlier, it has a similar design as the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and it also has a ‘Dynamic Island’. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Unisoc T7150 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the LeEco S1 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone has a 5MP camera at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.