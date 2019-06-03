Apple WWDC 2019: New iOS 13, macOS 10.15 and everything else that could be revealed

The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer fest, is being held between June 3 and June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. WWDC 2019 is expected to see Apple signalling a shift from being a hardware-oriented company to a focus on software and services. The Cupertino major is exlo expected to reveal new versions of its operating systems for iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches.

Apple Mac Pro

Apple launched the trash can Mac Pro in 2013, but it failed to live up to expectations. In 2017, Apple accepted that it was too ambitious with the Mac Pro design given that it did not make it easy to upgrade. The newest iMac Pro is the company's most powerful hardware for professionals, but lacks upgradability.

At WWDC, Apple could try to retain it's Mac Pro users by introducing the modular design.

Apple iOS 13

Apple's major chunk of annual revenue comes from sales of iPhone and iOS. Because it saw a decline in iPhone sales globally, Apple is looking for new sources of revenues. The next version of Apple's mobile operating system is to be called iOS 13.

The new iOS will also bring some improvement to the keyboard. Apple plans to allow users to swipe across letters on the keyboard to type words just like other Android phones. Apple also plans to include health apps and new other options to its Screen Time feature. It also plans to include third-party apps like Duet Display and Luna Display which turn iPad into a second screen for Mac.

Apple macOS 10.15

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, is expected to introduce macOS 10.15 which allow iPad apps to run on macOS. This could certainly be a talking point at WWDC. With a compatible app codenamed Marzipan, Apple has brought some of its in-house applications from iPad and Mac as part of the initiative to merge macOS 10.15 and iPad apps.

Apple plans to merge its Find my iPhone and Find my Friends services into one single app. Apple is very clear that they are merging two operating systems- macOS and iOS.

Apple watchOS 6

Last year, Apple added cellular connectivity to the Apple Watch and made it independent from the phone. It plans to make more independent by adding a native app store. With watchOS6, Apple Watch users will be able to directly to buy and install apps from their wristwatch, which will let them use the watch without having to go through their phone.

Apple also plans to add two new fitness feature for Apple Watch users which are called Dose and Cycles. Dose will help the Apple Watch users to take pills and medicine and Cycles will help women track their menstrual cycle. Other features include in Apple Watch are Voice Memos, ANimoji, Memoji and also watch face complications.

Apple tvOS and TV+ app

Apple also introduced a new TV app for iPhone at WWDC. It also has a new version of tvOS. It also have a new version of tvOS, designed with a purpose to showcase Apple's upcoming TV shows and make content available very easily for the users. It will also have more than 100 dedicated games from top game studios and indie artists.