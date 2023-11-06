Apple working on AI, reveals CEO Tim Cook, may beat Google-Microsoft

The Apple CEO, Tim Cook on November 2 revealed at an event that the company is working on generating AI.

The Apple CEO, Tim Cook on November 2 revealed at an event that the company is working on generating AI. Cook while talking about Apple's efforts in the field highlighted the features of Apple devices that are based on artificial intelligence and machine learning such as-- Personal Voice, Crash detection, EGG and more.

He also revealed that the American tech giant is investing a lot in AI technology. Although, Cook did not reveal any details of the AI technology that Apple is working on.

“In terms of generative AI we have work going on. I’m not going to get into details about what it is, because as you know, we really don’t do that. But you can bet that we’re investing. We’re investing quite a bit. We’re going to do it responsibly, and it will… you will see product advancements over time where those technologies are at the heart of them.” Tim Cook said.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also reported that Apple might be working on building an AI version of Siri. This could roll out by next year.

