Apple website down for several users across the globe ahead of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro sale

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s official website is reportedly down for several users across the globe. As per a report by Gizbot, many users are facing trouble while accessing Apple website. The report also claims that an Apple App store outage has also been reported, a few days after the company rolled out the iOS 16. The issue behind the outage is still unclear and Apple has not yet issued any statement regarding the same. We tried accessing Apple’s website, App Store and we were able to use the services as usual, however a few users around the world are still facing the issue. A couple of those even took to Twitter to find out what’s wrong with the tech giant’s website.

As per the report, not all pages in the Apple website are down. The iPhone pages, store pages and other key pages are working fine. Gizbot claims that users are seeing an error message that reads “an error occurred while processing this directive” while accessing certain sections of the website. The outage of the website has also been reported on Downdetector by several users.

Apple iPhone 14 series will go on sale in several countries tomorrow (September 16) and it appears that Apple is preparing the website for the same. This is not the first glitch that Apple’s website has faced this week. On Wednesday, Apple iPhone 14 was selling at a price of $777,777 per month (Rs 6.18 crore per month) on the company’s official website for a brief period. The standard Apple iPhone 14 in the US is available at a starting price of $799. However, due to a glitch, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone SE were available at a starting price of $777,777 per month (Rs 6.18 crore per month).

The bug was spotted by 9to5Mac and as per the report, the glitch has been fixed now. Apple has not released an official statement on the issue. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 14 models are available for pre-order currently on Apple’s official website and the tech giant will start delivering new models from September 16.