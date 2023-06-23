Search icon
Apple offering free AirPods on buying these products at Mukesh Ambani owned mall, check details

Apple channel partners also have offers lined up for customers, valid from June 18 to September 30 which give people a chance to save on Mac or iPad with education pricing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Apple AirPods

Apple recently launched its first ever retail store in India in Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai BKC. Known as Apple BKC, the store received phenomenal response from Apple fans in the initial months and the sales are likely to go up as the company has brought its lucrative 'Back to University' offers for students and teachers in India. During the offer that is valid till October 2, the company will offer Apple Macs or iPads at special discount. The company is also offering free AirPods and Apple Pencil along with a few products.

Among the offers with education pricing is to get AirPods with eligible Mac or Apple Pencil with eligible iPad, along with 20% off on Apple Care+ (an insurance policy cover during the policy period for repairs and valid during the campaign).

There will be 3 months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+ and then a special student rate of Rs 59 per month. The eligible products are MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 + AirPods (3rd Gen) Mac mini + AirPods (2nd gen) iPad Pro 11-inch, 12.9-inch; iPad Air 5th Gen + Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).

The offer is available to current and newly accepted university students and teachers, staff at all levels. At Apple retail stores, one can customise Mac or personalise iPad, AirPods and Pencil.

Apple channel partners also have offers lined up for customers, valid from June 18 to September 30 which give people a chance to save on Mac or iPad with education pricing.

