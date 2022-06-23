Apple may soon launch its first AR/VR headset, CEO Tim Cook gives a hint

Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted that we have to ‘stay tuned’ to know what the company has to offer when it comes to artificial intelligence (AR) technology. Apple is rumoured to launch its first AR/VR headset in the coming year and it is one of the most anticipated products from the tech giant. The mixed reality headset from Apple has been in the works for quite some time and till now we have seen numerous leaks and rumours about how the device may shape up. Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming product and comments by CEO Tim Cook during an interview with China Daily is a rare incident.

“I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know, and the critical thing to any technology including AR is putting humanity at the center of it. And that is what we focus on everyday. Right now, as an example, we have over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store, which provide AR experiences for millions of people around the world.” Cook said to China Daily.

I think despite that, we're still in the very early innings of how this technology will evolve. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities we've seen in this space and sort of stay tuned and you'll see what we have to offer.” he further added.

According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will begin testing for its rumoured AR/VR headset in the third quarter of 2022. The device is said to be powered by powerful processors as seen in the MacBook Pro models and it will likely run the new ‘realityOS’ operating system. The headset is rumoured to feature two 4K micro-OLED displays along with 15 camera modules. The device is executed to cost around $3000.