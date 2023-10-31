Headlines

Fresh twist in Babar Azam chat leak, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf says, 'I'm giving you...'

Apple launched new 24‑inch iMac with M3 chip, price starts at Rs 134900

Ankita Lokhande brutally trolled for discussing her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput on BB17: 'Stop playing...'

World Cup 2023: This Pakistan player becomes third fastest bowler to 100 ODI wickets

Sundar Pichai defends Google’s business practices, says our products are good for internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fresh twist in Babar Azam chat leak, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf says, 'I'm giving you...'

Apple launched new 24‑inch iMac with M3 chip, price starts at Rs 134900

Ankita Lokhande brutally trolled for discussing her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput on BB17: 'Stop playing...'

Is Singham Again based on Ramayana? Netizens are convinced of film's mythological connections

Most matches lost by a team in ODI World Cup history

6 common habits shared by every successful person

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, DDLJ, K3G, 3 Idiots, this film holds record of winning most Filmfare Awards in a single year

Ankita Lokhande brutally trolled for discussing her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput on BB17: 'Stop playing...'

Remember Pakistan's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen? An award-winning actress now, her 'wedding pics' are viral

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple launched new 24‑inch iMac with M3 chip, price starts at Rs 134900

Apple iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 134900 and Rs 129900 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the new M3 chip, making the world’s best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colours. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1.And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 134900 and Rs 129900 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. On the other hand, iMac with 10-core GPU starts at Rs 154900 and Rs 144900 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The new iMac features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colours, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple responds to Opposition MPs' claims on threat notifications received by them

Kerala: Death toll rises to 2 in serial blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet; suspect surrenders

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on tablets

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle’s long-standing ODI records

Sundar Pichai defends Google’s business practices, says our products are good for internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE