Apple launched new 24‑inch iMac with M3 chip, price starts at Rs 134900

Apple has unveiled the new 24-inch iMac featuring the new M3 chip, making the world’s best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colours. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1.And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at Rs 134900 and Rs 129900 for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse. On the other hand, iMac with 10-core GPU starts at Rs 154900 and Rs 144900 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The new iMac features an expansive 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colours, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November.