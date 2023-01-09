Search icon
Apple jobs in India: Apple hiring for numerous roles, set to open physical stores

An Apple Store has at least 100 employees and flagship locations can have up to 1,000 workers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Apple jobs in India: Apple hiring for numerous roles, set to open physical stores
Apple is reportedly set to open a 22,000 square foot store in Mumbai early this year. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is gearing up to launch physical stores in India and ahead of the opening, the tech giant has started to hire employees at "various locations" in the country. As per a report by The Financial Times, Apple is currently hiring  technical specialists, business experts, senior managers, store leaders and "genius" for its retail operations in India. Few of these job  descriptions refer directly to flagship retail operations, while others refer to 12 retail roles at "various locations" throughout the country.

"The Apple Store is a retail environment like no other -- uniquely focused on delivering amazing customer experiences," according to one such description. According to the report, at least five employees in Mumbai and New Delhi posted on LinkedIn that they have been hired for retail store operations.

"Apple`s head of recruiting in India, Renu Sevanthi, "celebrated` several of the announcements on the social networking site", said the report that came out late on Sunday. Apple was yet to comment on the report.

An Apple Store has at least 100 employees and flagship locations can have up to 1,000 workers.

Also read: Apple may not launch the new iPhone SE 4 anytime soon

Apple is reportedly set to open a 22,000 square foot store in Mumbai early this year. In January 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the online store has received a tremendous response in the country, and the company was ready to launch retail stores in the country in the future.

"We are also going in there with retail stores in the future and so we look to that to be another great initiative, and we continue to develop the channel as well," Cook had said. The physical stores will certainly help Apple in giving a controlled experience of its devices and services as it intends and designed them to be in the country. (With inputs from IANS)

