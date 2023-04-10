Apple iPhone users can not go back to older iOS version, even if they want to

Apple

Apple iPhone users started to receive iOS 16.4.1 update with new improvements and features a few days ago and following the release of the latest version, the company has stopped signing iOS 16.3.1 version. This means that Apple iPhone users who have installed the iOS 16.3.1 update can no longer downgrade to older versions even if they want to. For those who are unaware, Apple regularly stops signing older versions of iOS to make sure that the users stay on feature-rich and newer versions. This helps the brand to make sure that Apple iPhone users are safe from any exposed vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.

Apple does not recommend moving back to previous iOS versions, however iPhone users who jailbreak their phones prefer this process. A few users also try to downgrade their iPhones when they are facing battery issues or bugs with newer iOS builds. As Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3.1, this also means that if you are facing any issue or bug while using iOS 16.3.1, you will have to install the latest update and you can no longer go back to iOS 16.3.1.

The Apple iOS 16.3.1 was quite a minor update and it brought in support for physical security keys for Apple IDs and it expanded Advanced Data Protection globally. It also added support for the second-generation HomePod, and more.