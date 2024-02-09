Apple iPhone 16 design surfaces online, to look similar to Apple iPhone 12 and…

Apple is rumoured to change the design of ‘non-pro’ iPhone 16 models by aligning the camera vertically like the Apple iPhone 12 instead of the current diagonal setup that has been around since Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 16 launch is still months away and rumours around the upcoming flagship iPhone series started doing circles on social media platforms right after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Over the past few months, we have seen several rumours around the Apple iPhone 16 series that will reportedly comprise four models - Apple iPhone 16, Apple iPhone 16 Plus, Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. The company is rumoured to change the design of ‘non-pro’ iPhone 16 models by aligning the camera vertically like the Apple iPhone 12 instead of the current diagonal setup that has been around since Apple iPhone 13.

Keeping an eye on the rumours and leaks, creator Majin Bu and graphic designer Jia have shared renders suggesting how Apple iPhone 16 may look like. While the renders from the artists gave a raw information about the design of Apple iPhone 16, separate rendering from Apple Hub enhanced the details but gave a few colour options alongside a comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro that is believed to carry the same design as its predecessor.

As per the report, the key reason behind stacking the camera in Apple iPhone 16 vertically is to add the capability to record spatial video which can then be played back on the Apple Vision Pro. Leaks suggest that Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain the same 60Hz refresh rate displays. On the other hand, the models are also rumoured to get the Action Button as the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series. The phones will also likely get Apple А18 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.