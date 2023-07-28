Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 Pro's big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button is believed to be similar to the one seen on Apple Watch Ultra but with more focused options. The new button will allow users to easily access various functions and settings without unlocking the device or going to an app.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is almost a month away and over the past few weeks, we have heard several rumours about the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series that consist of Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although Apple does not disclose anything about its upcoming iPhones, it has mistakenly revealed a key feature of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. In the fourth beta of iOS 17 released for the developers, a few new codes have revealed the addition of the much-rumoured Action button in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button is believed to be similar to the one seen on Apple Watch Ultra but with more focused options. The new button will allow users to easily access various functions and settings without unlocking the device or going to an app.

According to the code found in iOS 17 beta 4, the new Action button will have nine different options that users will be able to customise. With the Accessibility option, users will likely be able to access various accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch and more.

The Shortcuts option is expected to let users run any shortcut they have created or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, like sending a message, playing a playlist or controlling smart home devices.

While the Silent Mode option will likely let users toggle the silent mode on or off, the Camera option is expected to allow users to launch the Camera app and/or take a photo or video with a just press of the Action button, the report said. Other options include: Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate and Voice Memos.

