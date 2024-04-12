Twitter
Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 14499 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51500 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 14,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 51,500 off.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 is one of the hottest selling iPhone models right now. It is the biggest upgrade that vanilla iPhones have received in the past few years. Apple iPhone 15 is the cheapest and one of the most value for money models in Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 succeeds the Apple iPhone 14, the most selling phone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Launched a couple of months ago, the Apple iPhone 15 is available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the current Flipkart sale. At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 14,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 51,500 off. 

Apple iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart after Rs 11901 off and in addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 64,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 50,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 14,499. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 14,499 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 51,500 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. Apple iPhone 15’s camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

