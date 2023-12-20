Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,000 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus got a tremendous response in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Although the Big Billion Days Sale is over, Apple iPhone 14 Plus is still available at a massive discount in the current Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the base model and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the company slashed the price of the phone by Rs 10,000. You can currently get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 30,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,000 off.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently listed at Rs 66,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 12,901 off, In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on Federal Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Plus down to Rs 65,499. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 34,500 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 30,999 in the Flipkart Sale.

Although the Apple iPhone 14 Plus failed to get much attention from the buyers last year, the phone received a phenomenal response in the Flipkart Sale this year. It is believed that the Apple iPhone 15 Plus brought attention towards the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by an improved A15 Bionic chip as seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models. When it comes to cameras, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is 5G capable and Apple claims that the smartphone can last up to 26 hours on a single charge.