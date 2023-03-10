Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 44,249 after Rs 35,651 discount, lowest-price ever in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at lowest-price ever in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that begins today (March 10) for Flipkart Plus subscribers. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 but in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, it is available at just Rs 44,249 after Rs 35,651 discount. Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart after Rs 14,901 off. In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get 10% off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions, up to Rs 750, on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 44,249 on Flipkart after a Rs 35,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the standard model in the flagship Apple iPhone 14 series that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales however, the smartphone picked up well in the recent Flipkart sales.

The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.