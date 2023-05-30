Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest ever price’ of Rs 30,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,901 discount

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at one of the lowest prices ever in the Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the current flagship iPhone lineup. Launched by the company last year, the Apple iPhone 14 has been rated as Apple’s biggest consumer disappointment in a decade in a survey concluded by PerfectRec, that's why the phone failed to get good response initially. The Apple iPhone 14 gets almost similar features as the Apple iPhone 13 but was priced much higher. But in the latest Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 30,999 making it a smart buy.

The Apple iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 67,999 in the Flipkart sale with Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 63,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 33,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 30,999 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 48,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.