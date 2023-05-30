Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest ever price’ of Rs 30,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,901 discount

Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest ever price’ of Rs 30,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 48,901 discount
Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is available at one of the lowest prices ever in the Flipkart sale. The Apple iPhone 14 is the base model in the current flagship iPhone lineup. Launched by the company last year, the Apple iPhone 14 has been rated as Apple’s biggest consumer disappointment in a decade in a survey concluded by PerfectRec, that's why the phone failed to get good response initially. The Apple iPhone 14 gets almost similar features as the Apple iPhone 13 but was priced much higher. But in the latest Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 30,999 making it a smart buy. 

The Apple iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 67,999 in the Flipkart sale with Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 63,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 33,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 30,999 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 48,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.