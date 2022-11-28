Search icon
Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 18,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,401 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is considered a failed Apple experiment due to its low sales.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 18,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,401 discount, check details
Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first 'Mini' model from Apple.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as the brand’s first ‘Mini’ model in 2020. The smallest phone in the Apple iPhone 12 series was aimed to cater the audience that likes handy devices without compromising on the features. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official website, however you can get the smartphone for just Rs 18,499 via Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart, Rs 21,901 cheaper than the official store. Apart from this, the ecommerce platform is offering a Rs 17,500 discount in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the value of the iPhone 12 mini down to Rs 20,499. You can further reduce the price of premium device as buyers are eligible to get 12% off on Citi credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 2,000. This means that with all bank offers and discounts you can get Apple iPhone 12 mini at just Rs 18,499.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is considered a failed Apple experiment due to its low sales. The smartphone was not able to create the buzz that the company was expecting from it. That’s why the company discontinued the ‘Mini’ model with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series a few months ago.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

