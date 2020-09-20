Apple iPhone 12 likely to be priced higher than expected, here's how much it may cost

With Apple expected to launch four new smartphones under the iPhone 12 series soon, a new report has claimed that it may be priced higher than expected due to the increased Bill of Material cost.

The report from a tech portal quoted by news agency IANS claimed that it is not possible to keep the price of 5G-compatible iPhone 12 the same as the last year's model as the Bill of Material cost has increased by $50 this year.

It also said that the iPhone 12 will not come with a charger or wired earphones in the box and Apple may sell the 20W charger separately to save some cost.

Recently, Jon Prosser, an Apple insider, claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser.

There may be two 'pro' iPhone 12 models as well.

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro model is likely to carry a price tag of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may cost $1,099. These models are said to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.

A report from 9to5Mac had earlier revealed that the design of the new iPhone may be similar to the iPhone 4, the 10-year-old model of the company that was launched in the year 2010. This claim has also been made in many leaks before.