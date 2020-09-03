Apple may launch four models of iPhone 12, including two lower priced 'Make in India' variants

New reports have now emerged claiming that under the series iPhone 12 series, the company can launch four models, including two basic models and two high-end iPhones.

With the iPhone 12 likely to be launched soon, the speculations about the new Apple device are getting more widespread. Leaked photos and news have been coming out on different tech portals about this new phone from Apple. New reports have now emerged claiming that under the series iPhone 12 series, the company can launch four models, including two basic models and two high-end iPhones.

According to a report, Apple can launch two models this time with a smaller screen.

A new revelation has also been made about the design of the iPhone 12. It is now being said that the companies that make the cases or cover for the smartphone have received the dummy units of the iPhone 12 so that by the time of launch, they can make a phone case for it. The design of the iPhone 12 is being guessed from these dummy units.

The two basic models are likely to come in a screen size of 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches. Both of these phones will be cheaper than other models of the series as they will be the Make in India iPhones.

On the other hand, Apple is also bringing two high-end models of the iPhone 12 series. Their screen size is likely to be 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The company is likely to launch these phones with a better OLED display. The 6.7-inch model will be the largest model in this entire line up. It is claimed that it will be the largest model of the company so far in terms of screen size.

A report from 9to5Mac has revealed that the design of the new iPhone may be similar to the iPhone 4, the 10-year-old model of the company that was launched in the year 2010. This claim has also been made in many leaks before.

Some time ago, reports were doing the round that Apple may launch a new iPhone 12 at an event on 8 September. Now it is being said that the launch may be delayed.

Apple has not yet revealed the price of this series, but according to the leaks so far, the initial price of the iPhone 12 is $ 649 (about Rs 48,500), the initial price of iPhone 12 Max is $ 749 (about Rs 56,000), the starting price of iPhone 12 Pro can be $ 999 (about Rs 74,600) and the initial price of iPhone 12 Pro Max can be $ 1,099 (about Rs 82,000).