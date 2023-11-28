Headlines

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 10,049 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 30,950 off, check details

Apple iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 10,049 on Flipkart after a massive Rs 30,950 discount.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the best-selling Apple iPhone models till date and it is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 12 has been officially discontinued from the Apple store after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 12 is now a rare find and soon it will also be removed from ecommerce platforms too. Although it is around 3 years old now, it is still better than many mid-range smartphones available in the market. Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at one of the lowest prices and it may be the last time you will be able to buy the smartphone. Apple iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 10,049 on Flipkart after a massive Rs 30,950 discount. 

Apple iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 40,999 in the Flipkart sale, In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 2000 off on RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Citi Bank and Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 down to Rs 38,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 28,950 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 10,049 in the Flipkart Sale.

Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone with premium features. comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 12  comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It is also the brand’s last phone with a vertical dual camera setup and 64GB storage.

