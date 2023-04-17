Apple's first retail store in India opening tomorrow: Location, timings, how to reach

Apple BKC Mumbai retail store

Apple BKC, the Apple’s first retail store in India, will be inaugurated tomorrow (April 18) at the Ambani-owned Reliance Jio World Drive Mall. The launch of Apple’s first official store in India has been delayed multiple times previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years but the brand will get its official retail stores in the country this week. In the last couple of weeks, the company has teased several details about the Apple Mumbai store and now, the brand has completely revealed the BKC store ahead of the launch. Apple iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag will be available at the retail store that features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

On the opening day, Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store’s opening day — through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

Apple BKC Mumbai retail store opens tomorrow: Location

Apple’s first retail store in India is located at the ground floor of the Jio World Drive mall in Bandra Kurla Complex which is situated in Mumbai’s Bandra East. The store is at the west side of the mall with official shop numbers G1 and G2.

Apple BKC Mumbai retail store opens tomorrow: How to reach

Bandra-Kurla Complex is one the cleanest areas in Mumbai with good roads and manageable traffic. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai can be easily accessed via national highways. It is also close to Bandra railway station. The nearest bus stop to the store is Maker Maxity.

Apple BKC Mumbai retail store opens tomorrow: Timings

Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. The closing timings of the store have not been revealed by the store yet but it is expected that the store will be open till 10pm.