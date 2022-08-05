Apple AirPods Pro available with more than Rs 8,000 discount in Amazon sale, check details

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple is expected to launch the Apple AirPods Pro 2 next month along with the Apple iPhone 14 series. Although the tech giant has not revealed any detail about the rumoured AirPods Pro, tipsters have disclosed a lot about next-gen AirPods. Ahead of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 launch, Amazon is offering an attractive deal on the current-gen Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case in the ‘Great Freedom Festival’ sale that is currently live for Amazon Prime members. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering huge discounts on products across various categories including smartphones, earbuds, laptops, tablets, home appliances and more. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case is currently available at Rs 17,990 in Amazon’s Independence Day sale after Rs 6,910 discount. For context, the Apple AirPods Pro is currently available at Rs 26,300 on Apple’s official website.

In addition to this, the Apple AirPods Pro buyers can also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card transactions, reducing the price of TWS earbuds further down to Rs 16,490. Buyers can also get Get Audible subscription upto 4 months at Rs 2 during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 on purchase of select accessories and audio products.

Launched last year, Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case is powered by Apple-designed H1 chip that delivers incredibly low audio latency. A force sensor on the stem makes it easy to control music and calls, and switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. AirPods Pro uses two microphones, an outward-facing microphone and an inward-facing microphone, to create superior noise cancellation. AirPods Pro offer a more customisable fit with three sizes of flexible silicone tips to choose from. The TWS earbuds are also IPX4 sweat and water resistant.