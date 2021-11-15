Android users alert! Delete these 20 apps to avoid data breach

South Korea is dealing with spyware, 'PhoneSpy ' which has attacked many Android users and their personal data. According to researchers, it is only a matter of time before it spread to other countries.

Researchers say that this spyware does not act on the vulnerabilities of the device, insr=tead it stays hidden as a legitimate app, such as fitness apps, streaming videos, etc

As per Zimperium, a mobile security company, the biggest risk the spyware could be doing is removing security apps stealthily apps. When researched, spyware was found in 23 apps that look genuine.

Researchers say that the spyware can access the camera of the phone, take photos and record videos in real-time without the owners' knowledge. But users can be alert by keeping a close check on apps that suddenly disappear or users can apps not to track location and other things o their phone.

Currently, there have been approximately 1,000 victims in South Korea according to Zimperium. Zimperium has told authorities in South Korea and US about it but the virus is spreading fast.