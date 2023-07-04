Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

Customers can find custom products using the 'Personalise it' badge on search results and the 'customise now' button on product pages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India
Amazon

Amazon India on Tuesday introduced a new free self-serve product customisation feature "Customise Your Product".

The new feature is now available across a wide selection of more than 10,000 products from 76 different categories, the company said in a statement.

It offers an "intuitive" customisation experience which provides visual design tools to customers to personalise products, along with a product preview option to view the final customised product in real-time.

"As a customer-obsessed marketplace, our endeavour has been to enrich the customer shopping experience through incorporating various innovations," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, Consumer Business, Amazon India.

"Fueled by the hyper trend of personalised products, we at Amazon India strive to widen the product selection soon," he added.

The feature allows customers to personalise a wide range of products including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pen, necklace, water bottle, mugs, apparel, and many more as per their creative requirements.

"Catering to the evolving personalisation needs of customers, this feature taps into India's fragmented and under-served personalised gifting products market," the company said.

By allowing to innovate, the platform increases customer engagement and converts a limited product selection to an unlimited one.

"Apart from a wide variety of font styles and colours to choose from for adding/engraving text, the feature also offers an option for uploading precious memories in the form of images and notes and allowing customers to choose from other customisations a seller provides," the company said.

Customers can find custom products using the 'Personalise it' badge on search results and the 'customise now' button on product pages.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.