9-year-old Indian girl develops app, wins praise from Apple's Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has praised a young Indian girl in Dubai for creating an iOS software for iPhones.

Also, READ: FIFA 23: Check release date, price, how to buy and everything you need to know

Now nine years old, Hana Muhammad Rafeeq calls herself "the youngest Apple iOS developer." Hana has brought up web stories that appear to back up her story, which Gulf News was unable to independently verify.

The CEO of Apple personally responded to her email in which she detailed her app and other accomplishments with a heartfelt congratulations.

Hana claimed in an email to Cook, a copy of which was provided to Gulf News, that she developed and launched an Apple mobile application at the age of eight.

“I got introduced to coding by the age of five and it seems I am the youngest in the world to achieve this. In addition, I almost avoided using any third-party ready-made codes, libraries, or classes in my app. I hand-wrote more than 10,000 lines of codes for this app. Please have a quick preview,” she wrote, sharing the YouTube links of her works.

Giving further details about her, Hana wrote that she is an Indian girl, born and brought up in the UAE.

“The reason for this writing is for my parents to say I did something extraordinary and let the Apple leader know how passionate [I am] in technology, especially Apple. Just to make the world aware that coding is not that impossible, instead it is an essential subject to include in early stages of child education, [with] the same priority as human communication language."

After seeing Cook's reply to her email, Hana's parents woke her up the next morning.

“Hana, Congratulations on all of your impressive achievements at such a young age! Keep at it and you will do amazing things in the future. Best, Tim,” read his reply.

“I was so excited to have his response as appreciation to my email,” Hana told Gulf News.

Her parents were relieved after reading the CEO's reply, which they saw as confirmation of what she had said in her email. “They [at Apple] have the mechanism to verify the claims. There are many kids developing apps. I hope her expertise and hard work at this age stand out.” Her father, Muhammad Rafeeq, expressed his wish that his daughter's early maturity and dedication will be acknowledged.

He was even more delighted to share the news that Hana's older sister, Leena Fathima, age 10, is teaching her how to code.