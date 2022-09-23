FIFA 23: Check release date, price, how to buy and everything you need to know

EA Sports' release of the 30th instalment in the FIFA series, a fixture of contemporary football and gaming culture, is rapidly approaching.

After more than three decades and a high-profile separation between the governing body and EA revealed earlier this year, FIFA 23 is noteworthy as the final in the series before a redesign is launched.

There are a lot of exciting new additions to the game, including the HyperMotion2 Technology that makes player motions more realistic than ever, cross-play, and the addition of women's club teams and the men's and women's World Cups.

There is also the peculiar inclusion of AFC Richmond, the fictitious team from the popular American television series Ted Lasso.

Release date for FIFA 23

On Friday, September 30, 2022, FIFA 23 will be available in the UK and throughout the globe on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and PS4.

As is tradition, fans may pre-order either the cheaper Standard version or the more costly Ultimate edition.

On Wednesday night, the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team online app was released (September 21).

What is the early access date for FIFA 23?

Those who pre-order FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition will have early access on September 23, three days before the game's general release.

What is the release date of the FIFA 23 trial?

On September 27th, subscribers of EA Play, which normally costs £3.99 a month, will be able to take advantage of a free 10-hour trial.

FIFA 23 price

The Standard edition of FIFA 23 costs £59.99 (Rs 5,378) in the UK. It is the most expensive edition, priced at £89.99 (Rs 7,257).