‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

Ishant Sharma shares a story, when Virat Kohli lost a catch against New Zealand in the second Test match in February 2014, Khan jokingly declared his career was finished.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was unable to play 100 Test matches for India due to the dropped catch by Virat Kohli, according to bowler Ishant Sharma.

Virat Kohli, former Indian captain, lost one of the most expensive catches in Test cricket history. Brendon McCullum, a former captain of New Zealand and the present England coach, was granted a reprieve on 9 and went on to make a stunning triple hundred in a Test match between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve back in 2014.

Ishant Sharma told an interesting story about how, when Virat Kohli lost a catch against New Zealand in the second Test match in February 2014, Khan jokingly declared his career was finished. This occurred during the expert panel discussion on JioCinema.

Even though Mohammad Shami was the bowler at the receiving end, veteran India pacer Zaheer Khan humorously blamed Kohli for terminating his Test career during the game. During the broadcaster Jio Cinema, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma provided commentary during the second Test match between India and the West Indies.

“We were playing in New Zealand. Brendon McCullum had scored 300 runs and when Virat Kohli dropped a catch, I remembered that this happened around lunch. Virat said sorry to Zak and Zak said, ‘No worries, we’ll get him out.’ During tea, Kohli said sorry again and Zak told him not to worry. On the third day when Kohli apologized during tea, Zak told him, ‘You’ve ended my career!," Ishant shared the anecdote.

Zaheer clarified Sharma’s story who claimed to have told Virat about the last time a dropped catch resulted in a 300-run innings. They also made light of the possibility that Ishant may offend Kohli by bringing up this incident, but Ishant was certain that Kohli wouldn't mind.