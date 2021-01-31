WWE star tests positive for COVID-19, informs busting rumour

The star took to Twitter to inform that she had had tested positive on Saturday afternoon after testing negative for several weeks prior

WWE star Mia Yim tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, a day before the Royal Rumble. The 31-year old professional wrestler, informed on Twitter saying that in the latest round of testing, the results of her COVID-19 test came back positive.

The positive result meant Yim, who plays with the name 'Reckoning' will not be featuring in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Yim first debunked a rumour and then clarified that she had indeed tested positive after testing negative for several weeks prior.

“This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement," Yim wrote.

“I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

Yim referred to the rumour, which started after Yim and Keith Lee (in relationship together) didn't feature in the Monday Night RAW, not just this week but the last week too. Lee was defeated by Drew McIntyre earlier in the month, for WWE Championship.