WTC final qualification scenario: How Sri Lanka can play spoilsport to India's WTC final chances

File Photo

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently the frontrunner for the remaining World Test Championship final spot. Australia has already secured their place in the final of this highly anticipated event with a win over India in the third Test in Indore. However, India is still determined to enter the finale, but their plans may be thwarted by Sri Lanka.

As India takes on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Sri Lanka faces New Zealand in a two-match Test series, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led team could potentially damage India's WTC final hopes. Here's how:

Sri Lanka has the potential to upset India's chances of making it to the final by performing well in their upcoming Test series against New Zealand. If Sri Lanka manages to win both matches, they will earn crucial points that could push India out of the running for the final spot.

It's important to note that India's fate is not entirely in Sri Lanka's hands. India must also perform well in their match against Australia to secure their spot in the final. However, Sri Lanka's performance could certainly play a significant role in determining the outcome of the World Test Championship.

WTC Final scenario

A victory in the fourth Test would secure a spot in the WTC final for Team India. Even if Sri Lanka manages to win both Test matches in New Zealand, they will be eliminated from the race.

If India happens to lose or draw the final Test match, it will pave the way for Sri Lanka to enter the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, Sri Lanka must win both of its matches in New Zealand to secure a spot in the final.

It is important to note that if Sri Lanka fails to win either of their two upcoming games in New Zealand, India will automatically secure a spot in the WTC final, regardless of the outcome of their own final game. This means that Sri Lanka's performance in the upcoming matches will have a significant impact on the final standings of the World Test Championship.

READ| After criticising Babar Azam, Simon Doull storms social media with comment on Hassan Ali's wife