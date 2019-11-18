West Indies Women vs India Women: Visitors defend 50 in nine overs match as they extend series lead to 4-0

The Indian women’s team won a thrilling contest at the Providence and in the process register a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

The fourth game of series was affected by rain and reduced to a nine overs aside.

The Indian bowlers put in a combined effort and defended a total of 50 runs and won the game by five runs. India, with this five-run win, now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Batting first, India the likes of Shafali Verma (7), Jemimah Rodrigues (6) and Harmanpreet Kaur (6) failed to get a move on and departed cheaply.

The trend continued for the rest of the batting line-up as well. Only Pooja Vastrakar (10) had a score in double digits as India managed 50/7 in their 9 overs.

What a finish we have witnessed. West Indies Women needed 13 off the final over and Anuja Patil kept it really tight giving away just 7 runs. India win by 5 runs & make it 4-0!

Windies bowler Hayley Matthews picked three wickets while Afy Fletcher and Sheneta Grimmond finished with two apiece.

After the first innings, Deepti Sharma cleaned up Chedean Nation for 3. Matthews and Chinelle Henry then started to build before the opener was dismissed by Anuja Patil for 11.

Radha Yadav took out Henry for 11 a short while later and the host were 3/31 and could smell victory.

However, sharp fielding by Veda Krishnamurthy and Patil helped run out Natasha McLean (10) as Windies women needed another 10 runs off four deliveries.

Shemaine Campbelle and Grimmond made sure to give in their all, however, Campbelle remained unbeaten Grimmond was sent back by Patil and West Indies could muster up only 45 for the loss of 5 wickets in their chase.