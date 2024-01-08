Headlines

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

Meanwhile, the star all-rounder on Sunday claimed a thumping win in the Bangladesh elections. Contesting from his constituency of the western town of Magura, Shakib beat his rival by a margin of more than 150,000 votes. He secured 185,388 votes, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral
A video of Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan has sparked controversy as he was caught slapping a fan before the news of him winning a parliament seat in the country’s elections. Although the exact timing of this incident is uncertain, the video has gone viral on social media, becoming a hot topic among netizens and political observers.

However, It is believed that Shakib who is known to lose his calm on the field also slapped the fan when he went to one of the polling stations. As he arrived to cast his vote, the Bangladesh skipper was surrounded by fans. In the video, it can also be seen that one of the fans grabbed him from behind and in such a haywire situation, Shakib in reaction slapped the fan.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the star all-rounder on Sunday claimed a thumping win in the Bangladesh elections. Contesting from his constituency of the western town of Magura, Shakib beat his rival by a margin of more than 150,000 votes. He secured 185,388 votes, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Voting in the 12th national polls ended on Sunday. Voting in Bangladesh started at 8 am (local time) at 261,912 polling booths in 42,024 voting centres and continued until 4 pm (local time) with 299 parliamentary seats up for election.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory and secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term. Hasina’s party secured victory in 223 seats to form the government in the election conducted on Sunday.

She received 249,962 votes while her nearest rival, Md Atiqur Rahman, got 6,999 votes. Meanwhile, another candidate, Mahabur Mollah, received 425 votes.

Prior to the polls, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had told Shakib Al Hasan to “hit a six” in the 12th national election on January 7, Dhaka Tribune reported.

It’s been more than 17 years since Shakib played his first international match for Bangladesh. Has been one of the star performers for the team and is currently ranked no.1 all-rounder in one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20I formats. 

(With inputs from ANI)

