Virat Kohli memes galore after his 10th class mark sheet picture goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli recently shared a glimpse of his academic past by posting his 10th-grade mark sheet online. The move quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans sharing it far and wide.

Despite the excitement surrounding his academic achievements, Kohli has already turned his attention to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has been hard at work preparing for the tournament, following a successful run in international cricket that saw him score two centuries since the start of the year.

Kohli recently attended the RCB Unbox event alongside former teammates Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and other members of the franchise. The event saw Gayle and De Villiers inducted into the Hall of Fame and their jersey numbers retired.

While juggling his cricketing commitments, Kohli took a moment to share a personal detail with his fans by revealing his 10th-grade mark sheet. The move sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans sharing memes and expressing their admiration for the cricketing icon.

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet. pic.twitter.com/FNuCbUPsTB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2023

Check out the reactions here:

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently provided a comprehensive analysis of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting lineup on his show, AakashVani, which aired on JioCinema in anticipation of the upcoming IPL 2023 season.

Chopra predicted that Virat Kohli could potentially emerge as the top scorer for RCB. He explained that Kohli had a lackluster performance in the previous season and would be determined to regain his form and score prolifically once again.

"Who will be the highest run-scorer for this team - Faf or Virat Kohli? I am going to go with Kohli. He didn't score runs last year. It cannot happen every year, so he will score runs and then the team will look slightly stronger," he said.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to commence their IPL 2023 season with a home game against the Mumbai Indians on April 2. This highly anticipated match marks RCB's return to their home turf after a two-year hiatus since IPL 2019.

